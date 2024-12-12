Castellan Group Purchases New Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. Frontdoor makes up 2.5% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Castellan Group owned approximately 0.16% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,330,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 173,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 23.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 89,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.