Castellan Group Sells 483 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Castellan Group lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.5% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 433.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,097.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 2,464,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crown Castle by 191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $99.59. 377,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,130. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

