Castellan Group Trims Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Castellan Group lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,972 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 2.9% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,522,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MOD stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $129.32. 59,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,221. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

