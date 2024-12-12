Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $435.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.69.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $388.75 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $259.12 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 443,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,644,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

