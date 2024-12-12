CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 33.9% in November

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 1,844,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 13,709,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,060,920. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.