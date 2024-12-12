CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,761,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CDW by 16.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CDW by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 599,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 50.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CDW by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

CDW stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

