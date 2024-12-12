CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $9,037,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

