Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.90, but opened at $58.50. Centene shares last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 731,470 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.62.

Centene Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,435,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,063,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 31.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Centene by 273.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

