Centerstone Investors LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centerstone Investors LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 2.0% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $574,908,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.23. 259,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.66 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.