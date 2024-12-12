CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 753.2% from the November 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Up 62.2 %

Shares of CERo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,826. CERo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.