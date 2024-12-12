CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Hold

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.31.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEU
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$547,350.72. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$197,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,732 shares of company stock worth $3,781,982. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- EOG Resources Stock: Cash Flow King Poised for New Highs in 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AutoZone Stock Stays in the Zone for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Robotic Surgery Stocks Challenging Intuitive Surgical’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.