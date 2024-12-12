Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

