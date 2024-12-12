Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,325,000 after acquiring an additional 552,949 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

