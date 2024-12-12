China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 135.9% in November

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 135.9% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE:CYD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,265. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

