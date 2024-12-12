ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $685.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
