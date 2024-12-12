Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.91. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.42 and a 1 year high of C$15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

