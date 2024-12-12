CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Stock Price

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

DRI Healthcare Trust stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.98. 52,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,706. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.24.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

