Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. Ciena’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Ciena Stock Up 3.3 %

CIEN opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Ciena has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

