Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,583,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $315,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,839 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. 443,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,753. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,540 shares of company stock worth $6,300,999. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.