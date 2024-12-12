Cim Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $79.51. 406,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,674,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

