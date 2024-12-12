Cim Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $48.24. 741,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,374,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.