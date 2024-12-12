Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 703.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $94.41. 136,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,951. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. The trade was a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

