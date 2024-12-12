Cim Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cim Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.86. 597,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.