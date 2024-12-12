Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $291,542.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,838.63. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,894 shares of company stock worth $20,135,273. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

