Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at $21,001,901.86. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,894 shares of company stock valued at $20,135,273 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.