Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$70.00 and last traded at C$70.01. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.50.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.20 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, architecture and engineering consulting (AEC), agriculture, dental, life science, renewable energy, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, healthcare IT, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

