ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 988.1% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

About ClearOne

Shares of CLRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.76. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

