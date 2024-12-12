ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 988.1% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
