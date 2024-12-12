CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 100,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 261,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at CMC Metals

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of CMC Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.