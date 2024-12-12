Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.98. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 1,129,020 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 586,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 361,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.