Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 329 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON Dividend Announcement

NYSE AON opened at $362.61 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

