Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,743 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $193.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

