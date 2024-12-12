Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 516.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This represents a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

