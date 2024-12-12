Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $686.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $435.77 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

