Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,799,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,399,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $123.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

