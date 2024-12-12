Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $648.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $680.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.66. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $542.41 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.30.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

