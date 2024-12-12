Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 1.2% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

