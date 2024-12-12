Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s Largest Position

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 55,334.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258,128 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 6.2% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $345,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,114.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 132,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $218,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

