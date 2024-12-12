Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $472.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $510.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,389.64. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

