CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49. 562,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,135,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 29.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,303,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 975,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,623,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

