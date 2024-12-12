Comparing SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SemiLEDs and Valens Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.18 million 2.01 -$2.04 million ($0.37) -3.90 Valens Semiconductor $63.13 million 3.76 -$19.66 million ($0.25) -8.92

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SemiLEDs and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -39.28% -91.96% -17.03% Valens Semiconductor -41.94% -14.05% -12.51%

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.