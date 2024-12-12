Connor Kevin J. O Sells 6,410 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $520,876.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,186,223.28. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
