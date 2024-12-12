Connor Kevin J. O Sells 6,410 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $520,876.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,186,223.28. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 237.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

