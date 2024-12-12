Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 468,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

ED stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

