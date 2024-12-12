Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) CEO Acquires $128,900.00 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $128,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,499.48. The trade was a 2.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Contango Ore Stock Down 6.4 %

Contango Ore stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,642. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.