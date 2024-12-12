Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 503 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

DD stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

