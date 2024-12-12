Continuum Advisory LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $98.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

