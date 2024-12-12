Continuum Advisory LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,081,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 73.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 45.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,763. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

ESS opened at $297.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.06 and a twelve month high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

