Contrasting Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Euronav and Capital Clean Energy Carriers are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $982.85 million 1.91 $858.03 million $5.93 1.57 Capital Clean Energy Carriers $447.31 million 2.26 $47.21 million $1.30 14.07

Profitability

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Euronav and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17% Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Euronav and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Euronav.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Euronav pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Euronav is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Euronav beats Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

