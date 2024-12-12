COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 12,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

