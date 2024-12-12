COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 12,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
