Craig Hallum Raises Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $3.50

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 81.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 234.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

