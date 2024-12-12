CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after buying an additional 3,071,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $121,987,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.